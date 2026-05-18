2nd Annual Cape Folk Fest

Cape’s 2nd Annual Folk Fest will take place June 6 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Folk Fest will celebrate folk art and music with short history talks, interactive demonstrations, and musical performances by Missourado, The Mel Pupillo Trio, and Swamp Boys. This free public event is brought to you by Southeast Missouri State University, the Center for Regional History, and the Missouri Council of History Education.

Folk Fest will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 4-11 p.m. at The Forge at 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.

Schedule of Events

Folk Art Demos & History Talks

4 PM Local History & The Power of Place

4:30 PM Don Greenwood Interview

5 PM Mississippi River Steamboat History

5:30 PM Dulcimer Demonstration

Live Music

6 PM Missourado

7:30 PM The Mel Pupillo Trio

9 PM Swamp Boys

Cape Folk Fest Facebook Page