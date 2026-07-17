12th Annual Duck Regatta

The Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta is a family-friendly way to kick off the start of the summer season and raise money for Special Olympics and the Cape West Rotary Foundation!

Our races are held at Cape Splash in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Aquatics team. Come cheer on your duck as it races around the Lazy River. Be sure to wear your swimsuit, because you can enjoy the entire waterpark during the two-hour event and even hit the Lazy River between races. Summer fun awaits!

Prizes? You bet! We’ve secured some awesome donations to award to our speediest ducks. Maybe it’ll be yours!

Also, don’t miss the opportunity to boast with pride as your civic group, classroom or business adopts a quacker for the Big Chief Business Battle Race. Decorate your duck and show off your crew’s pride, and maybe you’ll score a prize in the top three!