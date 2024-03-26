An Evening with the Entertainer: Cedric Kyles returns to SEMO

With the purpose of supporting and promoting creativity, Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ Kyles returned to Southeast Missouri State University on March 23 for an evening of comedy to benefit scholarships.

With a comedy career spanning 30 years and many memorable roles, Cedric Kyles has come a long way since graduating from SEMO in 1987.

Cedric's success stems from his penchant for creativity and risk-taking, which began with a sketch comedy show run through SEMO’s Mass Communications program.

Though it took him longer to develop the style that would define his career, he often gives credit to the university and region for being his first incubator.

His style, bombastic and conversational, is part of what attracted fans like Lahoma Newsom, a small business owner who traveled from Cedric’s hometown of Caruthersville, Missouri.

“It’s family–oriented, and it doesn’t have to be raunchy. He’s one of the kings,” Newsom said.

Also in attendance were several members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., including members of the same charter line Cedric pledged.

As noted by one Show-Me Center usher, comedy brings together affluent and working-class people and allows them to let their guards down and laugh.

Cedric's opener, Cousin Tierra, warmed up the crowd with racy humor, while Cedric delivered a 30-minute set that included jokes about local religious sensibilities, a story about Cardiac Hill, and edgy act-outs.

Taking the stage to raucous applause and dancing to ‘Loving On Me’ by Jack Harlow, Cedric’s opening lines struck an instant chord with his audience

“Is the Bootheel in the house?” the Missouri native asked.

The crowd erupted before he could finish the question.

As he listed various small towns throughout the region, each receiving screams of adoration, he set in motion a series of laughter that wouldn’t stop until he gracefully bowed out and the lights came up.

Following the act, SEMO President Vargas and retired professor of TV/Film Dr. Jim Dufek gifted Cedric a golf bag and bottle of whiskey from an alumni-owned distillery.

The event ended with a meet-and-greet that gave fans the chance to snap a picture with the comic.

Cedric toured campus and made an appearance at Show-Me Day before the show to speak with prospective students.

Cedric said he was amazed at the growth on campus and highlighted the agency students must have to explore their interests in the college environment.

He said he hopes that students are inspired by his ability to transcend the location he comes from.

"Hopefully knowing that I went here is a motivation to creative energy. Everybody can’t be a big comedian or TV star, but somebody can. Somebody can do it bigger and better,” Cedric said. “It’s not that I was the smartest kid in school. I just applied what I had to do here and it allowed me to find myself in the most unique way.”