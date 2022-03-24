Going Public: Inside Maya Angelou's "Georgia, Georgia" Film Study and Discussion Event

Maya Angelou wrote the first original feature film screenplay solely credited to an African American woman. In the 1972 independent film Georgia, Georgia, she uses the framework of a romantic encounter to tell a much more complex story involving the themes of gender, sexuality, race, celebrity and class. Now, on the 50th anniversary of the film’s release the “Inside Maya Angelou’s Georgia, Georgia” film study and discussion event is also the launch of a new initiative in SEMO’s Department of Mass Media entitled the “See Me Series.”

To learn more about the initiative and the upcoming events associated with the film, we spoke with Dr. Karie Hollerbach from the Department of Mass Media and Dr. Joel Rhodes from the Department of History and Anthropology.

A screening of the film followed by a panel discussion by Southeast faculty will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 in Rose Theatre and is free and open to the public. To learn more about the event click here.

Actor Dirk Benedict, the film's last surviving actor, will share his experiences of making the movie that launched his career on Wednesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Rose Theatre.