Catapult Creative House To Offer “Halloween Mask Workshop” Oct. 23rd











The Catapult Press at Southeast Missouri State University’s Catapult Creative House is hosting a “Halloween Mask Workshop” Oct. 23 from noon-2 p.m.

The workshop is open to adults and children. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Face coverings are required. A registration fee of $20 plus tax is required and supplies will be provided. To register, contact lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 651-2651.

During this workshop, participants will make a unique collaged Halloween mask printed on a vintage letterpress. Participants will ink, print, cut, glue and decorate masks hand cut by Southeast students and faculty.

Catapult Creative House is located at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public.

