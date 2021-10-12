The Nest Gallery Presents “Sonder,” An Exhibition Of Works By Student Artists

















“Sonder,” an exhibition of works by Southeast Missouri State University student artists Kate Cooper, Maria Marzuco and Cameron Queen, is available for viewing through Friday, Nov. 5 at The Nest Gallery in the Seminary Building at Southeast’s River Campus.







The exhibition is currently on display on the first floor of the Seminary Building, behind the River Campus Gallery. An opening reception for “Sonder” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Face coverings are required.











Everyone experiences cycles of growth, love, pain, loss, joy, regret and hope at different times in their lives. Having the ability to communicate these moments through art making not only provides the opportunity to express oneself, but to also see the world through the eyes of another.













The Nest Gallery is located on the first floor of the Seminary Building and is an intimate exhibition space reserved for Southeast students interested in group exhibitions. Hours of operation are from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public.

