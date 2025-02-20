Farming Advocates: Frozen Funds Hurting Farmers in Missouri and Nation

More than 130 farmers, ranchers and advocates gathered on Capitol Hill last week, calling for action on the federal funding freeze and farm bill. Missouri, home to over 95,000, ranks second in the nation for the number of farms - with many relying on federal aid to survive. The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, or N-SAC, a nonprofit advocating for sustainable farming, organized the Capitol Hill gathering.

Mike Lavender, N-SAC policy director, says frozen conservation funds are hurting farmers nationwide by limiting support for things such as soil health and the protection of water resources.

"Farmers aren't receiving their payments despite lawfully signed contracts with USDA," he said. "If they have to use their savings to cover costs that their conservation contract can't cover, maybe they don't have enough in savings for their mortgage payment, or to pay off their loan."

Lavender said N-SAC is calling on Congress to pass a bipartisan farm bill that not only strengthens conservation, but also farm safety programs, and supports resilient food and farm systems.

He pointed out that the current farm bill, signed nearly seven years ago, was designed for a vastly different agricultural landscape - emphasizing the need for significant updates.

"We've of course lived through, collectively, the COVID-19 pandemic, and learned lessons from that. We're seeing the increasing impacts of climate change - and we know that there's a lot of work to improve equity and access to the Department of Agriculture, so that we're serving all farmers," he continued.

Lavender warned that the stalled funding has widespread consequences, and added that organizations are laying off workers, canceling programs and stopping critical services that help feed those in need and support farmers.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.