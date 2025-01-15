© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
KRCU Public Radio's Cape Girardeau signal at 90.9 FM is operating on our back-up transmitter which will reduce our coverage area.
Wild Hog Eradication Cut from Farm Bill but Funding Needed, MO Expert Says

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:04 PM CST
Feral hogs breed year-round and can have up to 12 piglets per litter, making population control difficult.
VOLODYMYR BURDYAK/byrdyak - stock.adobe.com
/
58678812
Feral hogs breed year-round and can have up to 12 piglets per litter, making population control difficult.

The last Farm Bill allocated $75 million to reduce feral hog populations around the country but this year, funding has expired, which could be a setback for Missouri farmers.

The Feral Swine Eradication Program focused on eliminating wild hogs in five states and reducing populations in six others. In Missouri, more than 12,000 feral hogs were removed in 2020 and nearly 5,000 last year, a more than 60% reduction.

Kevin Crider, outreach educator for the University of Missouri Extension, who specializes in feral hog issues, said the animals wreak havoc in farm fields.

"When they run out of food sources, or when they're just out looking for food in general, they tend to like to root up fields," Crider explained. "Especially hay fields or crop cover, or crops there on the landscape. Row crops are another big issue that we've had with them, where they go in the corn fields and such and root up the corn fields, soybean fields."

Feral hogs also carry diseases including bacterial infection, which can be transmitted to humans and livestock. Lawmakers emphasized the future of the eradication program depends on passing new laws and getting money included in future Farm Bills.

Farmers said reducing feral hog populations has also helped restore ecosystems, improve wildlife habitats, and lower the risks of vehicle collisions. Crider emphasized how the program has benefited them.

"Obviously, we are tied to the Farm Bill funding for this program," Crider acknowledged. "That would definitely affect our operation. We'll have to wait and see what the final numbers are, on what happens with that funding."

He added Missouri has a $93 billion agricultural industry. Feral hogs first got a foothold in the Show-Me State in the 1990s, when wild game hunting gained popularity.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
