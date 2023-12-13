© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Livestock Manure Makes 'Big Stink' for MO Family Farmers

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reintroduced what is known as the "50/14" bill, which would require 50% of meat to be purchased by packers at market rates.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reintroduced what is known as the "50/14" bill, which would require 50% of meat to be purchased by packers at market rates.
/
150810939
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reintroduced what is known as the "50/14" bill, which would require 50% of meat to be purchased by packers at market rates.

Congress passed a one-year extension of the current Farm Bill, which means the debate over a new bill will continue well into 2024.

Advocacy groups said they will be using this time to push for bold policy changes, including an end to subsidizing factory farm manure management and taking steps to restore competition in livestock markets, so independent producers can stay in business.

Darvin Bentlage a Missouri cattle farmer, said when it comes to waste, it is more than just the odor communities are left with.

"The corporations in the last five or six years have made billions of dollars, where the communities are left with -- well, the manure and the smell, and the dead animals," Bentlage pointed out.

Bentlage and family-farming advocates would also like to see mandatory country-of-origin labeling to better inform consumers about their purchases. The Farm Bill officially expired in September, but Congress has not taken the necessary steps to pass a new one.

Family farmers also support updating and improving enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, to limit meat packers' power over pricing. Bentlage noted the packers can pay low prices to cattle farmers, then charge high retail prices, squeezing producers' profits.

He argued it especially hurts small, family-run cattle operations and has forced many out of business.

"A lot of pricing formulas that they have gives them -- the meat packers, I'm talking [about] -- the upper hand over the producers," Bentlage contended. "I think the modernization, to do that would kind of limit that power."

Bentlage added it would help earn higher profits for local cattle farmers if there was a requirement for packers to purchase 50% of beef on the open market.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner of KRCU Public Radio.
Agriculture
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
See stories by Farah Siddiqi