Consumer Handbook: Rental Tips for College Students

As the fall semester approaches, many college students and recent graduates will be looking for rental properties. Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) recommends researching carefully before committing to a new apartment or rental home.

Finding a new place to live is stressful, and scammers know it. Apartment hunting moves quickly, and there’s not much time to do thorough research. Scammers try to take advantage of this by creating fake rental listings that use photos and descriptions stolen from real listings to look legitimate.

These fake listings can be particularly dangerous for students and young adults who move often. They may also be moving to new cities and unable to view properties in person.

Rental scammers intend to use the fake listing to get your money or personal information. They may tell prospective renters that they can see the property only after paying a deposit or ask them to fill out an application with personal details like a Social Security number (SSN). Once the renter sends the money or submits the form, they’ll stop responding to messages and disappear.

A BBB study found that 43% of consumers shopping online for a rental property had encountered a fake listing, and more than five million people lost money in a rental scam. Consumers reported over 460 rental scams to BBB in 2025. The top contact method for these scams was social media, and money was primarily lost through online payments and cash transfers.

“While a great rental at a low price is tempting, remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Take time to verify the details and see the property in person before committing to a rental.”

What are the red flags of a rental scam?



The rent is unusually low and/or the property has surprisingly great amenities

The listing has many spelling or grammar errors

The owner asks for payment before you tour the property or sign a lease

The owner asks for your bank account number or a six-digit confirmation code

The owner’s email address does not seem like a person’s name or company name

An identical property is listed in other cities

How can I protect myself from rental scams?

