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Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.Support for Let's Talk Business comes from Todt Roofing & Construction providing roofing and construction solutions for home exteriors with offices in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, and soon Southern Illinois. More information is at todtroofing.com.

Let's Talk Business: Back-to-School Season Is Here

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published July 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

August is just days away and it brings one of the most profitable shifts of the year to our region: Back-to-School Season.

Back-to-School in Cape Girardeau is not just parents shopping for K-12 backpacks and classroom supplies, it’s also thousands of college students moving into dorms, upgrading gear, and exploring local dining. With fall semesters kicking off just four weeks away at both Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Mineral Area College (MAC), local businesses have a massive opportunity to capture fresh foot traffic and make new regular customers.

Here is how your business can stand out and win big this season:

1. Market to Two Distinct Audiences

  • K-12 Families: Focus on convenience, bundle pricing, and essential services that save time for busy parents balancing dynamic schedules.
  • Higher-Ed Students: Welcome Redhawks and MAC Cardinals with student discounts, dorm room starter essentials, late-night perks, and local gift guides.

2. Offer Student-Exclusive Deals
A simple “Show Your Student ID” discount (10–15% off) drives foot traffic and helps build brand loyalty with young adults who are establishing their daily local routines.

3. Tap Into the Parent Visit Surge
Move-in weekends and campus orientation bring hundreds of out-of-town families. Partner with surrounding businesses to create welcoming signage, curated "Welcome Weekend" survival kits, or quick dining guides.

Bonus Tip
Make sure to update your digital listings (Google Business Profile, social pages) with current fall hours and highlight student-friendly amenities like free Wi-Fi or study spaces!

One of the great benefits of being a college town is the vibrancy that returns as soon as the students do. Let’s do our part in the business community to make everyone feel right at home right here in Cape Girardeau!
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan