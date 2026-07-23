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Two-Minute Drill: Football "Walk Together" Men's Prayer Breakfast Set for Sept. 2

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT

Southeast Missouri's football program will host its "Walk Together" Men's Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Show Me Center.

Last year, a crowd of nearly 700 men gathered for the inaugural event at the Show Me Center. Last year’s event featured several speakers on hand to share stories of faith and inspiration, including SEMO Head Football Coach Tom Matukewicz, SEMO Head Men's Basketball Coach Brad Korn, SEMO President Dr. Brad Hodson, among others. Live music was provided by the Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America Choir.

This year, the second annual event will feature Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe as the featured keynote speaker. Doors will open at 6 a.m. with a program to follow from 6:30-7:45 a.m.

Tickets and table sponsorships for the event will include breakfast and registration.

The special event provides an opportunity for fellowship, friendship and spirituality with all proceeds supporting the Redhawk football program. Learn more about the event at semoredhawks.com/mensbreakfast.

The SEMO Football program will open up its preseason camp next week and officially kicks off the season at Indiana State in just six Saturdays on August 29.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino