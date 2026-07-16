Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Teams and Athletes Earn National Recognition

Several SEMO teams and student-athletes have received significant national recognition over the past week.

The Southeast Missouri tennis team was named to the ITA All-Academic team. The Redhawks combined for a 3.92 GPA in the spring semester. Along with the team honor, every member of the Redhawks roster was named as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, having earned a 3.5 GPA.



On the gridiron, Southeast Missouri defensive lineman McCoy Casey was named to the 2026 Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Preseason All-America Team. Casey, a third-team selection, earns preseason All-America honors for the second year in a row.



And last but not least, Redhawks Baseball center fielder Caleb Klein was drafted to the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.



In his first season with the Redhawks, Klein hit .316 with eight home runs, 10 doubles and three triples in 41 games. He accumulated a .491 slugging percentage along with a .437 on-base percentage. He also added 40 RBI's and led the team with 65 runs scored. He stole 14 bases and, in the field, carried a .992 fielding percentage.



Klein becomes the sixth Redhawk to be drafted by the Braves organization since 2012.