© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homelessness is more common than you think.

NPR | By Brittany Luse,
Corey Antonio RoseNeena Pathak
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
The real spectrum of housing insecurity
Annika McFarlane/Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The real spectrum of housing insecurity

Copyright 2026 NPR
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Corey Antonio Rose
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Neena Pathak