Exposition:Musical Impressionist Mike Walker Previews his Riverfest Performance

In this episode of Exposition: The Arts and Culture Podcast, we speak with Mike Walker, who will be performing his "Lasting Impressions" show at Cape Girardeau’s RiverFest this Independence Day.

Walker is from Jackson. Tennesse, but performs regularly in Branson. Missouri. He talks about how he got into doing musical vocal impressions and what his early process looked like. In addition to writing his own music, Mike Walker is also an author. He speaks about his faith, the focus of his book, in this extended interview.

At the end of the intervew, Walker speaks his thoughts about being a part of a celebration dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Mike Walker will be performing at Cape Girardeau’s RiverFest on July 4th, 2026 from 7:00 to 8:30pm. His show will be followed by a fireworks show over the Mississippi River.