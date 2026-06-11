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Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Gleason Competes at NCAA National Championship

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:58 PM CDT
SEMO Athletics

Senior pole vaulter Sullivan Gleason wrapped up his SEMO career with a 23rd place finish at the NCAA Track and Field National Championships held in Eugene, Oregon earlier this week.  

Gleason cleared the first bar at 17-0.75 (5.20m) on his first attempt.
He had previously qualified for the National Championship meet two weeks ago at the NCAA West Region Prelims. During the regional meet, he set a new school record despite poor conditions, with an astounding 17-11.25 vault, which was good for fifth in the meet.
 
Sullivan will end his career in a Redhawk uniform with both the indoor and outdoor school records in the event. 
 
Back in November, Gleason received the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award. The award is the highest individual honor that can be earned by OVC student-athletes and is given annually to three men and three women student-athletes for their accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena, and because of their leadership qualities.
 
Off the track, he carries a 4.0 grade point average in computer science and has earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor multiple times. He is a member of the University Jazz Band, Chair of the SEMO Student Research Conference Banquet and Awards and a member of the Competitive Programming Club. Gleason serves as a piano instructor at the Southeast Missouri Music Academy and was an athletic tutor at the Holcomb Success Center.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino