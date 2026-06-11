Two-Minute Drill: Gleason Competes at NCAA National Championship

Senior pole vaulter Sullivan Gleason wrapped up his SEMO career with a 23rd place finish at the NCAA Track and Field National Championships held in Eugene, Oregon earlier this week.

Gleason cleared the first bar at 17-0.75 (5.20m) on his first attempt.

He had previously qualified for the National Championship meet two weeks ago at the NCAA West Region Prelims. During the regional meet, he set a new school record despite poor conditions, with an astounding 17-11.25 vault, which was good for fifth in the meet.



Sullivan will end his career in a Redhawk uniform with both the indoor and outdoor school records in the event.



Back in November, Gleason received the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award. The award is the highest individual honor that can be earned by OVC student-athletes and is given annually to three men and three women student-athletes for their accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena, and because of their leadership qualities.



Off the track, he carries a 4.0 grade point average in computer science and has earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor multiple times. He is a member of the University Jazz Band, Chair of the SEMO Student Research Conference Banquet and Awards and a member of the Competitive Programming Club. Gleason serves as a piano instructor at the Southeast Missouri Music Academy and was an athletic tutor at the Holcomb Success Center.