© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How DOGE cuts devastated an HIV/AIDS organization in Mozambique

NPR
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump (R), his son X Musk, and White House staff secretary Will Scharf (L), speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump (R), his son X Musk, and White House staff secretary Will Scharf (L), speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government.

Copyright 2026 NPR