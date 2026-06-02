How DOGE cuts devastated an HIV/AIDS organization in Mozambique NPR Published June 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 8:35 Andrew Harnik / Getty ImagesTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump (R), his son X Musk, and White House staff secretary Will Scharf (L), speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government. Copyright 2026 NPR