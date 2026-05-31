Let's Talk Business: High Travel Cost Means Opportunity - Let's Think Staycations!

With national average gas prices hovering well above $4.00 a gallon and airline tickets reaching multi-year highs, the cost of the traditional family summer vacation has skyrocketed. For consumers, it’s a budget crunch. But for Southeast Missouri business owners, this travel-cost bottleneck presents a unique economic silver lining: the return of the hyper-local staycation.

As families opt out of expensive out-of-state trips, they are shifting their disposable income toward regional driving destinations. Southeast Missouri is perfectly positioned to capture this local travel pivot. Our region boasts major low-cost, high appeal draws, from the natural beauty of regional trails, parks and riverways to family anchor events like Cape Catfish baseball at Capaha Field and our downtown historical corridors.

For local merchants, B2C retailers, and hospitality owners, the strategic play is clear. Now is the time to pivot marketing strategies away from broad audiences and lean heavily into regional "drive-market" consumers. Consider creating bundled weekend packages, promoting cross-business partnerships (such as a "shop local, eat local" discount), and highlighting affordable family experiences.

The dollars are staying in Missouri this summer. By proactively tailoring your messaging to the staycation crowd, your business can turn macroeconomic travel frustrations into thriving home-team growth.