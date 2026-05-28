Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Wins OVC Commissioner’s Cup Title

Southeast Missouri won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup for the second-straight year. For the first time in school history, SEMO repeated as the OVC Commissioner's Cup Champions, the league’s award for overall athletic excellence across the entire department.

The Redhawks finished with 102.0 points, 5.5 points ahead of Eastern Illinois, Little Rock and Tennessee Tech, which followed in a three-way tie for second.

SEMO was bolstered by first-place finishes in men's and women's indoor track & field and women's outdoor track & field along with runner-up finishes in women's cross country and baseball. This year was the first time in program history where the Redhawks swept the OVC men's and women's indoor track & field titles.

The Commissioner’s Cup point system now has schools count 13 total sports in the final standings, based on each team’s finish in the conference standings. Among those 13, schools are required to count the point totals of three main sports (men's basketball, women's basketball, and volleyball) as well as the highest finishing men's and women's track & field sport (either cross country, indoor track & field or outdoor track & field). Schools that sponsor football are required to count it as one of its 13 sports.

SEMO has now won the OVC Commissioner’s Cup for the fourth time in the past six years, where the Redhawks claimed the prestigious honor that is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships.