Consumer Handbook: Moving Tips

May is National Moving Month and the kickoff point for the busiest moving season of the year. Half of all household moves happen in the summer.

The stakes are high when movers handle your valued belongings. Accidents can happen and items can be lost, which makes it all the more important to hire a company that will treat your possessions with respect.

How do I choose a moving company?



Do your research. You can look up moving companies near you at BBB.org and see reviews, complaints and whether a company is BBB Accredited. You can also check companies with the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA).

You can look up moving companies near you at BBB.org and see reviews, complaints and whether a company is BBB Accredited. You can also check companies with the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA). Verify credentials. Ask for proof of licenses, insurance and affiliations with reputable industry organizations.

Ask for proof of licenses, insurance and affiliations with reputable industry organizations. Get multiple estimates, preferably based on a visit to your home. While most professional movers can give estimates over the phone, make sure you receive a written contract with all services to be provided if you move forward with a company. Remember that the cheapest bid isn’t necessarily the best one.

What should I do when it’s time to hire a moving company?



Discuss payment terms. Find out how and when payment is required. Many movers request a deposit to secure your moving date, with full payment due before delivery. Find out what your payment options are and what payment method is available. You may want to warn your bank that you are relocating if they notice increased or unusual charges on your credit card from new locations.

How can I protect my belongings during the move?

