Let's Talk Business: Honoring Our History — Why Historic Preservation is Smart Business

May is recognized as National Preservation Month, celebrating efforts to keep connected to our history. In Cape County, looking back isn’t just about honoring the past, it’s also a proven strategy for economic growth.

Historic preservation is a powerful driver of local commerce, transforming underutilized properties into unique destinations that capture consumer attention, boost surrounding property values, and stimulate tourism. When a community reinvests in its architectural bones, it builds a distinct sense of place that new construction simply cannot replicate.

We see the tangible business value of this commitment right here in Cape Girardeau, where three landmark projects were recently celebrated with prestigious preservation accolades.

The breathtaking revitalization of the Broadway Theatre, honored with a recent Adaptive Reuse Award, has breathed new life into an iconic cultural corridor, transforming a historic landmark into a vibrant, multi-purpose modern venue, creating new retail space and now moving into its next phase of vision and growth.

Downtown, the masterful adaptation of the historic Buckner-Ragsdale Building bridges our rich commercial history with modern enterprise, proving that heritage and hospitality go hand-in-hand to anchor a walkable, thriving district.

Meanwhile, the meticulous Cape Girardeau County Courthouse preservation project in Jackson stands as a shining example of civic pride, protecting a foundational anchor of our regional identity and architectural excellence.

These award-winning projects represent millions of dollars in localized economic investment, utilizing skilled craftsmanship and creating vibrant spaces where new business can thrive. They remind us that our historical assets are irreplaceable capital.

By preserving the unique charm of Cape County, we aren't just protecting our history—we are actively investing in a prosperous commercial future.