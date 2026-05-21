Two-Minute Drill: Women's Track and Field Team Crowned OVC Champions

Southeast Missouri Track and Field teams wrapped up the 2026 OVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with three school records and 7 event titles.

The women's team claimed the team championship collecting 164 points over the three days to top Little Rock by 36. points. It is the women's fourth consecutive season winning the outdoor championship and 15th time in program history.

Head coach Eric Crumpecker won Female Coach of the Year for the fourth straight year and fifth time overall.

Alyssa Repke was voted as Female Freshman of the Year. She becomes the fifth award winner in program history.

SEMO had both winners of the Female Athlete of the Championships with Anna Thomason and Andreese Ortiz sharing the award. It is the second straight year Thomason has won the award and first for Ortiz.

The Redhawks men’s team finished in second place. Zavier Winton was tabbed as OVC Field Athlete of the Year for his performance over the outdoor season. It is the fifth consecutive season SEMO has won that award. Winton also won Male Freshman of the Year and Male Athlete of the Championships.

For the athletes that qualify the NCAA West Preliminary will take place May 27-30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.