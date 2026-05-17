Let's Talk Business: Navigating the Heat: CPI Trends and Summer Business Strategy

The temperatures really started turning up this past weekend here in Southeast Missouri, but that’s not the only thing on the rise. Recent reports indicate that while the blistering pace of inflation has cooled slightly from its historic peaks, "sticky" prices in essential sectors like housing and services continue to keep the Federal Reserve, and local businesses, on high alert.

For small to medium-sized enterprises, this economic climate suggests a summer of strategic balancing. The persistent nature of core inflation means that borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated longer than many had initially hoped. As a result, capital expenditure plans may need to be leaner, focusing on high-ROI projects that can withstand high interest rates.

As we head into the warmer months, businesses should prioritize supply chain efficiency and inventory management. With energy costs often fluctuating during the summer, operational overhead can spike unexpectedly. It is an opportune time to audit vendor contracts and explore dynamic pricing models that can absorb minor inflationary shocks without alienating your customer base.

Ultimately, a "wait and see" approach to the market isn't an option for proactive businesses. Success this summer will belong to those who remain agile, keeping a close eye on the CPI's trajectory while doubling down on customer loyalty and operational leanness. The heat is on, but with the right data-driven strategy, your business can stay cool.