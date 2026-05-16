'Wait Wait' for May 16. 2026: With Not My Job guest Ken Jennings
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ken Jennings and panelists Tom Bodett, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
ou Cruise, You Lose; Renovations on the Mall; A New Game Show For Word Nerds
Panel Questions
No Justice For Plumbers
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an unusual situation on the beach, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Jeopardy's Ken Jennings lives down his demons and answers our three questions about H&R Block
Peter talks to Jeopardy legend and host Ken Jennings. Ken plays our game called, "What is H&R Block?" Three questions about H&R Block, the subject of the Jeopardy question Ken got wrong and it ended his 74 game win streak.
Panel Questions
Open Your Heart and Lock Up Your Assets; Restaurants Get Clingy
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Uranus Overshadowed; Running From Romance; Double Date Danger
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what will be the next show made out something we do to kill time?
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