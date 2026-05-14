Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Launches “SEMO Athletics Fund,” Ushering in New Era of Donor Engagement

Redhawks Athletics has announced the launch of the SEMO Athletics Fund, a reimagined fan and donor engagement program, formerly known as the Redhawks Club.

The announcement coincides with the opening of 2026-27 season ticket and donor renewals, marking a significant step forward in how Redhawk supporters invest in student-athlete success.

The SEMO Athletics Fund is designed to provide greater clarity, transparency, and impact for donors, aligning philanthropic support directly with the needs of Redhawk student-athletes and the department's competitive priorities. The new model was designed based on feedback from SEMO Athletics donors and incorporates best practices from leading programs across the country.

The launch comes as the Redhawks have won 40 conference championships since 2019, including three OVC Commissioner's Cup titles, and recently achieved a record-setting departmental GPA. It also follows the integration of NIL efforts previously supported through the SOAR Collective, which suspended operations at the end of the last calendar year.

Through the SEMO Athletics Fund, donors can direct their support toward their choice of funding priorities, including:



Scholarships

Student-Athlete Benefits (including revenue sharing and cost-of-living support)

Program Enhancements (sport-specific fundraising priorities)

Capital Projects

Contributions at every level play a vital role in helping the Redhawks continue to compete for championships while supporting the academic and personal development of student-athletes.