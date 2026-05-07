Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Secure 2026 All-OVC Honors

Four SEMO Softball players earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for the 2026 season Tuesday.

Infielder Aubrie Shore and catcher Raigan Brannon secured First-Team honors, outfielder Madison Winkler claimed Second-Team accolades, and freshman outfielder Lily Delmain was named to the league's All-Newcomer Team.

Senior infielder Aubrie Shore took OVC first-team honors for the second time in her career. After missing all of last season with a back injury, she is hitting .322 with 39 hits, five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 26 RBI.

Catcher Raigan Brannon, was named First Team All-OVC and OVC All-Newcomer Team in her first year with the Redhawks. She leads the team with six home runs and eight doubles and is tied for first with 26 RBI. Overall, Brannon is hitting .306 and boasts a team-high .541 slugging percentage.

Outfielder Madison Winkler earned All-OVC Second team honors as the Redhawks leading hitter with a .350 batting average. Winkler tops SEMO in runs scored (26), hits (50), RBI (26), total bases (67) and stolen bases (10), as well.

And finally, freshman outfielder Lily Delmain was named to the All-Newcomer team. She is hitting .287 with 19 runs scored, 25 hits, two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI through 30 starts. In addition, Delmain ranks second on the team with seven stolen bases.

The fifth-seed Redhawks are playing in the OVC Tournament this week in Peoria, Illinois, seeking to punch their ticket to the NCAA Regionals like they did in 2024.