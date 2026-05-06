Consumer Handbook: Buying a Used Car

Higher prices and tight inventory are characterizing vehicle sales in 2026. Kelley Blue Book reported that in February, the average new car sold for 3.4% more than a year ago, which is higher-than-normal growth.

With consumer sentiment low this spring, some buyers may be turning toward the used market to get more mileage for their dollar.

BBB received nearly 19,000 complaints last year regarding used car sales. Many complaints follow a similar pattern: A consumer buys a used car which then malfunctions or fails to pass an inspection. Others involve sellers who did not provide the vehicle title at point of purchase, and some have reported scams when shopping for used cars online.

What do you need to do before you buy a used car?

