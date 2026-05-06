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Consumer Handbook: Buying a Used Car
Higher prices and tight inventory are characterizing vehicle sales in 2026. Kelley Blue Book reported that in February, the average new car sold for 3.4% more than a year ago, which is higher-than-normal growth.
With consumer sentiment low this spring, some buyers may be turning toward the used market to get more mileage for their dollar.
BBB received nearly 19,000 complaints last year regarding used car sales. Many complaints follow a similar pattern: A consumer buys a used car which then malfunctions or fails to pass an inspection. Others involve sellers who did not provide the vehicle title at point of purchase, and some have reported scams when shopping for used cars online.
What do you need to do before you buy a used car?
- Before buying any car, set a budget, research models, compare common prices and know how you will pay.
- Look at both new and used car dealers. New car dealers may have used cars available with warranties, and some offer a “certified” used car program.
- Consider trusted online sellers. Superstores and online-only stores are a convenient, often no-haggling way to buy used cars. But do not skip a search on BBB.org.
- Use caution with private sellers. Private owners may sell through online marketplaces, classified ads, or word-of-mouth. You might get a deal, but you will not have the protection of working with a trusted company. Remember that fraudulent dealers may disguise themselves as individual sellers, offer stolen or damaged cars, or roll odometers back to hide mileage.
- Consider an independent inspection. Getting your own inspection by a licensed mechanic before buying can give you information on the car’s condition that is not typically included in the vehicle history report.
- Know your rights. The Missouri Attorney General and Illinois Attorney General provide information about your “Lemon Law” rights when buying a used car. Per an FTC rule, anyone selling more than five used cars per year must provide a Buyer’s Guide for every car that has reported issues or conditions of sale.
- Get it in writing. As with any big purchase, get a written contract and read it carefully before signing. Make sure all commitments, conditions and warranty details you have discussed verbally are in the contract.