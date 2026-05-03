Let's Talk Business: Cultivating Innovation: The $19,500 AgTech Vibethon Challenge

Innovation in Cape Girardeau is hitting a new gear. On Monday, May 18, Codefi and the ShowMe Network will launch the AgTech Vibeathon, a high-stakes, five-day sprint designed to tackle real-world agricultural challenges using the power of AI.

This isn’t your typical tech event. The Vibeathon is built on the concept of "vibe coding," where natural language and AI tools allow anyone to build software prototypes in record time. It’s a perfect example of economic gardening, empowering our local builders and entrepreneurs to grow their own solutions from the ground up rather than waiting for outside intervention.

The Challenge

Participants will be handed three specific problems currently facing the agriculture industry: issues with proven market demand and massive potential. The goal? Build a working solution in just one week.



Monday, May 18: Kickoff at 4:00 PM. Challenges revealed; building begins.

Tue–Wed: Mentorship and office hours from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Thursday, May 21: Code and video demos are due by midday.

Friday, May 22: Winners announced at 12:00 PM, followed by a celebration.

High Stakes, High Impact

With three winners for each of the three challenges, a total prize pool of $19,500 is up for grabs. Top teams in each category will take home $5,000, rewarding the talent and grit it takes to ship a product under pressure.

Whether you are a solo founder or part of a team, this is an incredible opportunity to learn, build, and potentially launch the next great AgTech startup right here in Missouri.

Registration closes Monday, May 11, at 6:00 PM. Secure your spot at app.vibeathon.us and let’s show what our region can build.