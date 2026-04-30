Two-Minute Drill: 2026 Football Schedule Complete with Addition of Five Non-Conference Games

Southeast Missouri completed its 2026 football schedule with the addition of five non-conference opponents. SEMO's 12-game slate features five contests at Houck Field this fall.

The Redhawks begin the year with three-straight road games at Missouri Valley Football Conference member Indiana State (Aug. 29), Big 12 Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision foe Iowa State (Sept. 5) and longtime rival Southern Illinois (Sept. 12).

The Redhawks host Central Arkansas (Sept. 19) in their home-opener and welcome first-year UAC football affiliate West Florida (Sept. 26) the following week for Family Weekend.

SEMO begins its seven-game OVC slate with the MRV Banks Game Ball Brawl at Lindenwood (Oct. 10). The Redhawks home conference opener is the next week vs. Western Illinois (Oct. 17) on Homecoming. SEMO then travels to Eastern Illinois (Oct. 24) before hosting Gardner-Webb (Oct. 31) on Halloween.

The Redhawks hit the road for back-to-back games at Tennessee State (Nov. 7) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 14), and close out conference action at home vs. UT Martin (Nov. 21).

SEMO Season Ticket 'Renew-All' and new season tickets will be available for fans beginning Monday, May 11, and single game tickets will be available to the general public starting August 3.