"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Small Business Development Center & SEMO Enrollment Update
On this edition of the show, we talk with Jakob Pallesen. He is Director of the Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University. He will share details of business growth workshops taking place throughout Southeast Missouri.
Then we talk with Dr. Stephen Schultheis, Vice-President of Enrollment Management and Student Success at SEMO. He will offer an enrollment update with us and what strategies are being employed to attract new students to the university.