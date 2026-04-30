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Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Small Business Development Center & SEMO Enrollment Update

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:06 PM CDT
Photo of Dr. Stephen Schultheis, Vice President of Student Enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University
KRCU
Dr. Stephen Schultheis, Vice President of Student Enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University

On this edition of the show, we talk with Jakob Pallesen. He is Director of the Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University. He will share details of business growth workshops taking place throughout Southeast Missouri.

Then we talk with Dr. Stephen Schultheis, Vice-President of Enrollment Management and Student Success at SEMO. He will offer an enrollment update with us and what strategies are being employed to attract new students to the university.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods