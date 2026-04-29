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Consumer Handbook: Taking Care of Your New Home
If you recently purchased your first home, congrats on your accomplishment! You’ve no doubt realized that all that extra space comes with extra maintenance – and if you’re used to renting, you’ll now be faced with tasks your landlord may have previously taken care of.
Home maintenance can be daunting, but it’s important. Regular home maintenance makes your home a clean and comfortable environment. It can extend the life of your home, prevent illness and accidents, and save you time and money.
What are some maintenance tips for first-time homeowners?
- Identify seasonal tasks. Each season brings different needs. Schedule HVAC tune-ups before summer and winter to avoid breakdowns during extreme temperatures.
- Keep your lawn and trees tidy. A well-kept yard boosts curb appeal and helps keep pests like snakes and mice away. Start planning in early to mid-spring or hire a professional if needed.
- Inspect your home’s exterior. Check your roof, gutters, and siding a few times a year, especially after storms. Look for missing shingles, leaks, or damage, and clear away debris and low-hanging branches.
- Maintain airflow and HVAC systems. Clean air ducts every three to five years, or sooner if you notice mold, pests, or heavy dust. Schedule HVAC tune-ups in spring and fall, and regularly change filters, clean refrigerator coils, and clear dryer vents to improve efficiency.
- Watch for leaks. Even small drips can raise your water bill and signal larger issues that may need a plumber.
- Check for drafts. Gaps around windows and doors can strain your heating system. Use weather stripping or consider custom inserts.
- Know when to DIY vs. hire. Some tasks are simple, others require a professional. Consider your skill level, tools, safety, and cost. If hiring, research companies on BBB.org for reviews, complaints, and accreditation.
- Beware of scams. Watch for high-pressure sales, cash-only deals, no contracts, or demands for full payment upfront. To protect yourself, get multiple estimates, ask questions, and put all details in writing.