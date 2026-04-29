Consumer Handbook: Taking Care of Your New Home

If you recently purchased your first home, congrats on your accomplishment! You’ve no doubt realized that all that extra space comes with extra maintenance – and if you’re used to renting, you’ll now be faced with tasks your landlord may have previously taken care of.

Home maintenance can be daunting, but it’s important. Regular home maintenance makes your home a clean and comfortable environment. It can extend the life of your home, prevent illness and accidents, and save you time and money.

What are some maintenance tips for first-time homeowners?

