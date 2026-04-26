Let's Talk Business: Navigating the Squeeze: Building Economic Resilience in 2026

As we move through the second quarter of 2026, Missouri business owners are finding themselves caught in a familiar but tightening vise. While the broader economy shows signs of grit, inflation in the Midwest has proven stubbornly "sticky," hovering near 3.4%.

For business, the most immediate pressure point is at the pump. With regional fuel prices surging over 25% in a single month due to global supply chain volatility, the cost of doing business in the Show-Me State is shifting beneath our feet in real-time.

This isn't just about the price of a gallon of gas; it is about the cascading "silent squeeze" on our margins. When fuel climbs, logistics and drayage costs follow suit, often rising as much as 30% for those moving goods between regional hubs. To maintain resilience, we must move past reactive bookkeeping and toward proactive strategy.

For some, this means auditing tax strategies—shifting from the standard mileage rate to the Actual Expense Method to capture the true cost of operations. For others, it requires the courage to implement dynamic pricing or modest fuel surcharges rather than letting overhead erode annual profits.

Ultimately, the best hedge against inflation remains efficiency. By leaning into automation to reduce labor-per-task costs and maintaining a disciplined 13-week rolling cash flow forecast, we can see these economic shifts coming months before they hit our bank accounts. In an era of fluctuating inputs, resilience isn't found in waiting for prices to drop; it’s found in building a business model lean enough to weather the climb.