Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Baseball Student-Athletes Recognized Among Nation’s Best

A pair of Redhawk baseball student-athletes have earned national recognition heading into the final month of the regular season.

LHP Jackson Kranawetter was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 'Stopper of the Year' Midseason Watch List. He is one of 61 of the nation’s top relief pitchers named to the midseason watch list. In 13 appearances, Kranawetter has thrown 24.0 innings and leads the OVC with 8.0 saves, which ranks 12th in the country. This year, Kranawetter has punched out 31 opposing hitters and has only walked just three batters.

Meanwhile, shortstop Andrew Ramirez landed on the Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Award Semifinalist list as one of the top 50 players in the nation at the position.

Ramirez is the leader of one of the nation's best defenses as SEMO Baseball holds a .986 fielding percentage, which ranks third in the country. The senior is fielding at a .985 mark and over 133 chances this season, he has just two errors. At the plate he is hitting .321 on the season and is ranked as the nation's fifth toughest hitter to strikeout (18.7).

The Redhawks are one game out of first place heading into the weekend and will host OVC co-leader SIUE at Capaha Field this weekend for a three-game series. Then, the Missouri Tigers will come to town for a game on Tuesday evening.