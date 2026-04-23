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All Songs Considered: Jack White shreds, Boards of Canada transcend, more

NPR
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:43 AM CDT
Jack White
David Swanson
Jack White

Our latest mix of the best new songs out now includes a scorching new cut from Jack White, a surprise (and breathtaking) return of electronic legends Boards of Canada, outlaw country from Charley Crockett and more.  

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Featured artists and songs:

  • Jack White: "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" (Single)
  • Kelela: "idea 1" (Single)
  • mary in the junkyard: "Crash Landing" from Role Model Hermit
  • Charley Crockett: "Kentucky Too Long" from Age of the Ram
  • Boards of Canada: "Tape 05" (Single)
  • Purity Ring: "lemonlime" (Single)

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