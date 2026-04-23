All Songs Considered: Jack White shreds, Boards of Canada transcend, more

Our latest mix of the best new songs out now includes a scorching new cut from Jack White, a surprise (and breathtaking) return of electronic legends Boards of Canada, outlaw country from Charley Crockett and more.

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Featured artists and songs:

Jack White: "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" (Single)

Kelela: "idea 1" (Single)

mary in the junkyard: "Crash Landing" from Role Model Hermit

Charley Crockett: "Kentucky Too Long" from Age of the Ram

Boards of Canada: "Tape 05" (Single)

Purity Ring: "lemonlime" (Single)

Copyright 2026 NPR