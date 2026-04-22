“Strip Forty Miles Long is Laid Waste”: The Disastrous Tornados of May 30, 1917

The period from May 25 through June 1, 1917, was one of the worst severe weather weeks in the history of southern Missouri. During that time, three low pressure systems in succession formed on the Plains and swept through the southern Midwest and upper South. Tornado after tornado struck the region bounded by eastern Texas to southern Nebraska on the west and Alabama to Indiana on the east. The death toll for all the storms combined was an incredible 364. By far the worst for southeastern Missouri was a series of at least 14 tornadoes that struck between 6:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on May 30.

The first were two F4 tornados that struck the central Ozarks at 6:30-7 p.m. The first tracked 55 miles from west of Manes, Wright County, to Anutt, Dent County; the second traveled 108 miles from west of Success, Texas County, to near Melzo, Jefferson County. Ten victims perished in each of these two storms. Three funnel clouds hit the area between Fredericktown and Flat River, present-day Park Hills, at 8 to 8:30. The first was an F2 funnel that traveled 15 miles from southwest of Fredericktown to Libertyville. An F3 storm simultaneously traveled 28 miles from near Munger, Reynolds County, to Flat River, killing seven victims. Another F2 hit south of Fredericktown, causing three deaths.

The worst storms in terms of deaths, strength, and damage were an F4 storm tracking 50 miles from northeast of Elsinore, Carter County, to Zalma, Bollinger County, and an F3 storm beginning northwest of Hendrickson, Carter County and traveling 50 miles to near Arab, Bollinger County. Both formed about 9 p.m. and the tracks were parallel, with the stronger storm to the north. Incredibly, the two storms merged near Arab, forming a path 1.5 miles wide.

The larger storm damaged Granite Bend, Wayne County, and other smaller villages before destroying Dongola and the southern part of Zalma in Bollinger County. Eighteen people perished in this storm. The second, smaller storm passed south of Taskee, caused damage in Chaonia Landing, before merging with the other storm at Arab. Eight victims died in this storm. The combined effects of the two storms resulted in scores of people injured and hundreds left homeless. In one of the eerie contrasts that can accompany tornados, the skies over Dongola cleared within 30 minutes of the storm, leaving the moon to shine brightly on the ruins of the town.

The seven remaining tornados struck after midnight in locations from Ste. Genevieve to Washington, Franklin County. The worst of these in terms of deaths and damage were an F2 striking Ozora, Ste. Genevieve County, killing one, and a storm tracking 32 miles from west of Bloomfield, Stoddard County, to Oran, Scott County, which killed six at Zeta and Ardeola. In addition to structural damage, a freight train running near Oran was almost torn to pieces, and nearly every box car unroofed. An F3 tornado following a 3-mile path southwest of Hornersville, Dunklin County, and killed two victims from one house.

The magnitude of the damage resulted from the destruction of many farm buildings, although the power of many of the storms would have destroyed most buildings. The considerable number of fatalities occurred mainly because of storms that struck early in evening or at night. Poor communication in 1917 compared to today, poorly developed early warning systems of that time, and the unprecedented magnitude of storms also likely contributed to the large death tolls.