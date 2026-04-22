Consumer Handbook: Rental Scams

With winter in the rearview mirror, you might be thinking about making a change of scenery. A newer, bigger space might be appealing. The BBB wants you to remember that if you are looking to rent, there may be scammers waiting to lure you into their traps.

Scammers use several different ways to scam unsuspecting victims. They create fake rental listings that can look real. They may find legitimate rental listings, copy them, and post their own contact information, so you end up reaching them instead of the actual property owner. Scammers also take listings of homes for sale and make them rental listings at an attractive rental price that is usually much lower than normal.

Social media is where many of these scams are happening. FTC statistics show that about half of those who reported rental scams to them first found the listing on Facebook. Craigslist was a distant second. And people ages 18-29 were three times more likely than other adults to report losing money in a rental scam.

Here are some tips that can help you tell if a rental listing is real or fake:

