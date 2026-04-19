Let's Talk Business: Show Me Network Week and AI Revolution

Next month, Missouri’s entrepreneurial spirit takes center stage as May 4th through the 8th will be the inaugural Show-Me Network Week. Held in conjunction with National Small Business Week, this statewide event highlights the modern pathways founders are taking to grow businesses across every corner of Missouri.

Led by a collaboration between Codefi and Missouri State University’s efactory, the Show-Me Network is all about breaking down geographic barriers. Whether you are in a metro hub or a rural town, this week is a celebration of the resources, funding, and community support that make Missouri a premier destination for innovation.

As part of this forward-looking momentum, Codefi is hosting three must-attend virtual AI events designed to equip Missourians with the skills needed for the next economic wave:

· May 5th BUILDER SHOWCASE: Learn from three different founders on how they use "vibe coding" and AI-native tools to move from a validated idea to a working prototype in record time with no deep technical background required.

· May 6th INTRO TO VIBE CODING WORKSHOP: In two guided hours, you'll build your first working prototype using AI tools, no prior coding experience required. You'll learn the core vibe coding mindset, practice prompt techniques that produce real results, and leave with something you made.

· May 7th AI AS A BUSINESS MULTIPLIER: A hands-on workshop featuring Claude Cowork, an AI-powered desktop tool from Anthropic. The focus is practical: you describe what needs to be done, point the tool at your files, and it works.

Innovation isn't just happening elsewhere; it’s happening right here in Missouri. Register now for a virtual AI session and find a Show-Me Network Week event near you!