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Consumer Handbook: Funeral Provider Tips
Your choice of a funeral home is among the most important choices you’ll make. The BBB recommends consumers keep their rights in mind as they’re working through all the decisions that come with the loss of a loved one.
Here are some tips to keep in mind when choosing a funeral home:
- Shop in advance if possible. The loss of a loved one isn’t always expected. However, if you’re able to make funeral arrangements in advance, you can discuss a budget with your family and comparison shop without time constraints. For many families, this brings peace of mind.
- Choose a provider you can trust. You can find trusted funeral homes and service providers near you at BBB.org. Look into at least three different options and compare pricing and other factors like comfort and location. You may wish to visit each funeral home in person so you can meet the funeral director, ask questions and ensure you feel comfortable with your decision.
- Don’t give in to high-pressure tactics. If someone is pressuring you to purchase something you don’t want or need, look elsewhere. Funeral decisions often need to be made quickly, but insisting you decide on the spot is a red flag.
- Ask for a price list. Funeral homes are required to provide a General Price List (GPL) describing their goods and services – either over the phone if you call, or in writing if you visit in-person. Individual packages should also have a price list.
- Ask about fees. The FTC’s Funeral Rule allows providers to charge some fees, such as a basic services fee or cash advances on items the funeral home purchases on your behalf (like flowers or pallbearers). Make sure you’re clear on all fees included in your purchase.
- Plan ahead but be cautious about paying ahead. The Funeral Consumers Alliance states that while planning ahead is a good move, paying ahead may not be the right choice for all consumers. Loved ones may find themselves surprised down the road if they weren’t aware of the plan or are met with surprise fees, and you may not receive a full refund if you decide to change or cancel your service. If you’re considering pre-paying, make sure the decision is well documented and discussed with loved ones, and look for plans that permit a full refund if you decide to cancel.