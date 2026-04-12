Let's Talk Business: Building the Future of a Regional Healthcare Workforce

Last week, Southeast Missouri State University took a monumental step in securing our regional workforce by breaking ground on the Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall. This 55,000-square-foot facility is more than just a new addition to campus—it is a critical investment in the future of Cape Girardeau.

As the healthcare hub for 22 counties and 250,000+ residents, Cape Girardeau’s economic health is intrinsically linked to the strength of our medical providers. Saint Francis Healthcare System and Mercy Southeast are not just care centers; they are two of the largest employers in Southeast Missouri. For our region to thrive, supporting their talent pipeline is a top priority.

The new hall will house the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology, and Sport Sciences. By featuring specialized laboratories and simulation spaces that mirror real-world clinical environments, SEMO is ensuring that students graduate "career-ready" for our local hospitals. With healthcare support occupations in Missouri projected to grow by nearly 12% by 2030, this infrastructure is essential to meet the rising demand.

This project represents the perfect alignment between academic excellence and economic development. When we train talent locally, those professionals stay, work, and invest back into our community.

We congratulate President Hodson and the SEMO team on this achievement. By building this modern hub, we are strengthening the backbone of our economy and ensuring that our largest employers have the skilled workforce they need to lead us into the future.