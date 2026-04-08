Consumer Handbook: Spring Cleaning Tips

If you've caught the spring-cleaning bug, the BBB has tips for finding trusted companies to help you declutter and stay safe if you’re selling items online.

Here are some tips on hiring someone to help you organize:



Decide whether you need a cleaner or an organizer (or both!). Professional cleaners and organizers may seem similar, but they offer very specific services. Cleaning companies will offer services like vacuuming, washing and disinfecting. Organizing companies can help you sort, store, downsize and dispose of belongings, but they don’t typically provide cleaning services.

Professional cleaners and organizers may seem similar, but they offer very specific services. Cleaning companies will offer services like vacuuming, washing and disinfecting. Organizing companies can help you sort, store, downsize and dispose of belongings, but they don’t typically provide cleaning services. Research companies in advance. Search for trusted cleaning companies near you with BBB. Look for BBB Accreditation, reviews and any complaints the company may have – you want a company with a strong track record. Consider interviewing companies in-person before you hire them.

Search for trusted cleaning companies near you with BBB. Look for BBB Accreditation, reviews and any complaints the company may have – you want a company with a strong track record. Consider interviewing companies in-person before you hire them. Get multiple quotes. Ask at least three companies for estimates for the same services before you decide. Remember that the cheapest quote isn’t necessarily the best one, especially if the price is much lower than the market average.

Ask at least three companies for estimates for the same services before you decide. Remember that the cheapest quote isn’t necessarily the best one, especially if the price is much lower than the market average. Get everything in writing. Make sure you get a written contract that covers all details of the service. Read it carefully before signing or paying.

Make sure you get a written contract that covers all details of the service. Read it carefully before signing or paying. Prepare for the services. Before the company arrives, secure any personal items that you would prefer to keep private, and plan to keep pets out of the way.

Once all is said and done, you may be left with items that need new homes. So, how can you avoid scams when selling used items online? Watch out for shady buyers. Scammers may fake interest in a sale to get your personal information or money. Some major red flags:

