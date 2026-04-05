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Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.

Let's Talk Business: Beyond the Books: Why Financial Literacy Matters for Your Whole Team

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published April 5, 2026 at 12:08 PM CDT

April is National Financial Literacy Month, and while we often associate "financial literacy" with personal savings or tax prep, it’s also a vital business asset. For a local economy like Cape Girardeau's to thrive, we need more than just profitable companies, we need fiscally empowered teams.

Many business owners keep "the numbers" behind a curtain, but there is immense value in educating your entire staff on the basics of business finance. When a team member understands how their daily actions impact the bottom line, from reducing waste to understanding the cost of customer acquisition, they shift from being an employee to being a stakeholder.

So, Why Invest in Team Financial Literacy?

  • Empowered Decision Making: When staff understand the "why" behind budget constraints or growth goals, they make smarter, more autonomous choices.
  • Reduced Turnover: Financial Stress is a leading cause of employee distraction. Providing resources for both personal and professional financial education builds loyalty and peace of mind.
  • Strategic Growth: A team that understands profit margins is a team that finds creative ways to protect them.

At the Cape Chamber, we believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. This month, I challenge you to spend some time and share a few key metrics with your staff. You don’t have to open your entire ledger to make an impact; simply explaining the journey of a dollar from a sale to a paycheck can change a person's professional perspective.

Let’s use this April to build a more transparent, educated, and resilient Cape Girardeau workforce.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan