Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn OVC Weekly Honors in Tennis and Track & Field

A pair of Redhawk student-athletes have earned weekly recognition form the Ohio Valley Conference.



Tennis student-athlete Maja Bajorek earned OVC Singles Player of the Week. She won her lone singles match of the week taking down Antonia Ferrarini from the University of Southern Indiana. At the No. 1 slot in the lineup, she took the first set in a tiebreak winning 7-5. In the second set she came back from down 5-3 to win the second set 7-5 to clinch the point for SEMO.

This is the first time Bajorek has won the award this season, and the first time a Redhawk has won the singles player of the week award this season.

The Redhawks will return home for their final home match on Monday, April 6, at 2 p.m. against Lindenwood.

After competing in his first meet of the outdoor season, track and field athlete Sullivan Gleason was tabbed as OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week.

Gleason, a senior from O'Fallon, Missouri, earned the honor after winning the pole vault at the Bulldog Relays with a vault of 16' 6.5". He topped a field of 10.

The OVC indoor pole vault champion earned two indoor OVC Male Field Athletes of the Week, and this is his first of the outdoor season.

Gleason and the SEMO track and field squads will host its home meet Friday and Saturday at the Abe Stuber Track Complex. The hammer throw will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m., while events on Saturday will start at 11 a.m. Admission for the home meet is free and open to the public.