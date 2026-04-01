Consumer Handbook: Multi-Factor Authentication

Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has guidelines for using multi-factor authentication wisely to protect your online accounts. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a process that helps keep your important online accounts secure. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency classifies the types of MFA as being one of the following:



Something you know , like a PIN or password

, like a PIN or password Something you have , like an authenticator or text message with a six-digit code

, like an authenticator or text message with a six-digit code Something you are, like a fingerprint or face scan

This extra level of protection keeps scammers and hackers out, even if they manage to learn your password.

Scammers know they need that extra information to get into your accounts – so they may pose as someone you trust, such as a representative from your bank or utility company, and ask for your PIN, 6-digit code, or answers to your security questions. If you hand it over, they can log in and access your personal information or money.

These scams can also happen on social media. BBB St. Louis has warned in the past about a scam on Facebook Marketplace where scammers posed as buyers and requested a seller’s phone number and six-digit code to “verify the seller is real.” The scammers were likely using the phone numbers to set up Google Voice accounts, which they then went on to use for other schemes or to commit identity fraud.

“There’s no situation where you should share a six-digit code or PIN – not even with customer service or tech support,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If someone asks you for it, that’s a scam.”

How can I use MFA and 6-digit verification codes safely?

