Missouri bill would let drug offenders apply for SNAP benefits

Drug offenders in Missouri could soon be able to fully receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Currently under federal law , convicted drug offenders are banned from receiving SNAP benefits. States can opt out of or modify the ban, and more than 30 states have already opted out.

Missouri modified the ban in 2014, letting some drug offenders become eligible for the benefits if they meet strict stipulations.

But Empower Missouri Food Security Policy Manager Christine Woody said the stipulations are difficult to meet and navigate.

"Having all of those things combined still makes most people that have any sort of drug related felony ineligible for SNAP," Woody said.

House Bill 2751 would completely remove the ban, allowing all Missourians convicted of a federal or state drug offense to apply for SNAP benefits after incarceration.

The SNAP ban does not apply to convicted felons of any other crime. In 2023, 33.8% of sentenced Missourians committed a drug related crime.

Bill sponsor Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, believes the ban's inconsistency among different types of crimes is unfair.

"It seems a little ridiculous to me that if you're convicted of a sexual offense toward a child or murder, once you get out of prison, you're eligible for your SNAP benefits," Perkins said. "If you've committed a nonviolent drug offense, you're never eligible again."

Incarcerated people are twice as likely to experience food insecurity than the general population. Advocacy groups argue the SNAP ban promotes food insecurity among drug offenders.

"When someone's returning home from incarceration, they're facing a lot of barriers from finding work and securing housing and reconnecting to families and accessing healthcare," Woody said. "During that fragile transition period, food security is super difficult."

The additional SNAP costs would be funded both by Missouri and the federal government.

In 2025, there were 1,297 Missouri convicted drug offenders — who were members of a household receiving SNAP benefits — who were unable to apply for SNAP themselves.

There were also 138 Missouri SNAP applicants in 2025 who were unable to receive the benefits because they had committed drug-related felonies.

The Family Support Division expects a $3.3 million annual cost to fund the additional SNAP benefits. If passed this year, the federal government would fully fund the cost of the benefits in 2027 and fund 85% of the costs every year after. Missouri would fund the other 15%, up to $508,851 annually.

Perkins said the legislation could reduce the amount of returning offenders to prison, which would reduce Missouri spending in the long run, as incarceration costs would decrease.

"If you're creating an environment where folks can be successful, then they're not re-entering the prison system, ultimately saving money," Perkins said.

A 2017 study found that formerly incarcerated drug offenders were less likely to return to prison if they had full access to SNAP benefits.

"Someone who is returning to society after being incarcerated, if they have a lot of social supports, the recidivism rate drastically decreases," Woody said.

More than 30 other states have opted out of the ban. Similar legislation passed in the House last year.

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