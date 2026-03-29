Let's Talk Business: Preparing for the Storm - A Tornado Season Checklist for Business

As we move into April, Southeast Missouri enters the heart of tornado season. While we hope for calm skies, professional preparedness is a non-negotiable responsibility for every business. A solid plan doesn’t just protect your physical assets, it protects your most valuable resource, your people.

There are four quick steps you and your team can implement this week to ensure your business is "Storm Aware" for the coming season.

1. Designate and Prep Your Shelter

Don't wait for a siren to decide where to go. Identify a "safe zone," ideally a basement or a small, windowless interior room on the lowest floor. Ensure the path is clear of clutter. Stock it with a basic emergency kit: a NOAA weather radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, and bottled water.

2. Update Your Communication Tree

If a storm hits during business hours, how will you account for everyone? If it hits overnight, how will you notify staff of closure? Ensure you have an updated emergency contact list that includes personal cell numbers and emails. Assign a specific "Safety Lead" to conduct a headcount once the all-clear is given.

3. Protect Your Data

High winds and power surges can be devastating to local hardware. Ensure your critical business data is backed up to the cloud or an off-site server. If you have physical files, move them away from windows and off the floor to prevent damage from broken glass or potential leaks.

4. Practice the Drill

A plan is only as good as its execution. Conduct a quick "tabletop" exercise or a live drill this week. When employees know exactly where to go and what to do, panic is replaced by protocol.

Stay safe, stay informed, and let’s head into this season prepared.