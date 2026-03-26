Two-Minute Drill: Gymhawks Capture First MIC Championship in 11 Seasons

For the first time in 11 seasons, Southeast Missouri Gymnastics has earned the Midwest Independent Conference Championship crown. The Gymhawks captured the championship title last Friday night with a 194.950 in the conference meet hosted at Illinois State, marking the program's fifth MIC title in the 50th season of the program.

Senior Taylor Ingle, competing in her 27th-straight all-around competition, saved her best for last as she turned in a season-high 39.275 in the all-around headlined by an impressive season-high 9.875 on vault. Ingle also captured the overall event title on the vault with her final score. She scored a 9.800 on all of the other three events in bars, beam, and floor to capture the 2026 MIC all-around title. Ingle had been named MIC Co-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season prior to the championship.

The Gymhawks tied their season-high on the vault with a 48.950 in the fourth and final rotation of the evening and narrowly missed a season best on the floor (48.950) with a 48.850 in rotation three. Eighth-year Head Coach Ashley Lawson captured her first MIC Championship title in her career on Friday night. She was named MIC 'Coach of the Year' on Thursday night at the pre-championship banquet, the third time she has earned the honor.

This weekend, the Gymhawks are competing at the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championship held on the campus of West Chester University, looking to hoist a national title much like they did in 2021.