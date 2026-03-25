Consumer Handbook: Home Improvements

The weather is warming up and it’s a great time of year for the home improvement projects you’ve been putting off over the winter. No matter the size of your project, hiring the right contractor is one of the most important things you can do to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Home improvement can be a big investment, and it can be hard to know which contractors or companies you can trust to get the job done right. Research thoroughly and get multiple bids before you pay a company or sign a contract.

BBB commonly receives reports from consumers who paid a deposit (or in full) for home improvement work, only for the work to not be completed in a quality manner, on time, or at all. Be cautious if a company is difficult to communicate with during the bid process or asks you to pay for the entire job up front.

How can I hire a trustworthy home improvement contractor?

