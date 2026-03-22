Let's Talk Business: Global Energy Shifts—What It Means for the Local Economy

The ongoing conflict in Iran and recent strikes on energy infrastructure are more than just international headlines. They are already beginning to ripple through the global economy, leading to a rise in fuel and natural gas prices. Because energy is the "hidden ingredient" in almost everything we buy, it’s time for all of us, from the CEO to the household shopper, to plan ahead.

When fuel prices rise, it creates a "domino effect" across the supply chain, this can be seen in a variety of ways in our local economy including:



Transportation Costs: Shipping everything from groceries to construction materials becomes more expensive.

Shipping everything from groceries to construction materials becomes more expensive. Operational Overhead: Heating, cooling, and powering local storefronts and warehouses costs more.

Heating, cooling, and powering local storefronts and warehouses costs more. Consumer Behavior: As "at-the-pump" prices rise, discretionary spending often slows down in other areas.

Rather than waiting for the next price hike, proactive leaders are taking steps now to plan for the changing environment and work to mitigate the impacts on operating cost.

Some of the strategies include:



Audit the "Hidden" Fuel: Review vendor contracts for fuel surcharges and look for ways to consolidate shipments.

Review vendor contracts for fuel surcharges and look for ways to consolidate shipments. Optimize Routes: If you have a delivery or service fleet, use routing software to minimize mileage and idling time.

If you have a delivery or service fleet, use routing software to minimize mileage and idling time. Review Energy Use: Small shifts in HVAC settings or transitioning to LED lighting can offset the rising cost of power.

The bottom line is simple: resilience is built on preparation. By focusing on efficiency today, we can protect our local economy from the volatility of tomorrow.