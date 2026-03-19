Two-Minute Drill: Women's Soccer Head Coach John Klein Inducted into St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame

Southeast Missouri women's soccer head coach John Klein was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame last week. The event is hosted at the River City Casino in St. Louis.

As a player, Klein started his college soccer career at Duke University for two seasons (1983-84) before transferring back to St. Louis University (1985-86). Following his graduation from SLU, Klein played eight years professionally. He played outdoor for the Colorado Foxes of the American Professional Soccer League (1990-91) and Miami Freedom (1992). Klein's professional indoor experience included stints with the National Professional Soccer League's St. Louis Ambush (1992-96) and the Major Soccer League's Kansas City Comets (1990-91) and St. Louis Storm (1989-90; 1991-92). During his time with the St. Louis Ambush, he was a part of a team that won the 1995 NPSL Championship.

As head coach at Columbia College, Klein compiled a record of 215-50-13 at the helm of the women's program guiding the Cougars to 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances, one Elite Eight and one Final Four in 13 years. Columbia College won 21 American Midwest Conference (AMC) league/tournament titles with Klein as its head coach. He earned six AMC Coach of the Year awards, as well.

As head coach of the men's program, Klein accumulated a 343-124-50 record with 13 NAIA National Tournament berths, three Elite Eight appearances and three Final Fours. His men's teams won a total of 22 AMC league/tournament titles, and he collected a total of nine AMC and Region Coach of the Year honors. Klein was Columbia College's men's soccer coach for 25 seasons.

Klein will be entering his second season at the helm of SEMO Women’s Soccer this fall.