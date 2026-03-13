Ukrainian President Zelenskyy concerned as U.S. suspends Russia sanctions

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Paris today. It was his 12th visit to France since Russia's full-scale invasion. He came as a new war unfolds in the Middle East, one that has taken the focus off of Ukraine, and just as President Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports.

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ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: As always, Zelenskyy was greeted in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace by the Republican Guard. French President Emmanuel Macron hugged him as the cameras clicked away. The two presidents, who have become friends over the last four years of war, sat down to lunch before speaking to the media.

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PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: (Through interpreter) If Russia thinks war in Iran will give it a respite, it's wrong. The world may be looking at Iran, but this visit is important to show that nothing will turn us away from Ukraine.

BEARDSLEY: Macron said Ukrainian skies were a testing ground for Iran's drones that are now being fired across the Middle East. A grim-faced Zelenskyy didn't mince words about the Trump administration's temporary lifting of sanctions on Russia.

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PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: (Speaking Ukrainian).

BEARDSLEY: He said easing U.S. sanctions on Russian oil could bring the Kremlin about $10 billion, which Moscow will use to fund its war on Ukraine. Speaking in Berlin today, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed that sentiment.

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CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ: (Speaking German).

BEARDSLEY: Merz said Russia had shown no willingness to negotiate peace, and pressure must be increased. "Easing sanctions now," he said, "for whatever reason, is wrong."

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BEARDSLEY: After the formalities, Zelenskyy headed to France's prestigious Sciences Po university, where hundreds of students stood in the rain under umbrellas waiting to get in to hear him speak.

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BEARDSLEY: Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from a packed auditorium. He immediately seemed to enjoy himself with the young people.

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ZELENSKYY: I have to speak English or Ukrainian?

UNIDENTIFIED EMCEE: You can do whatever you want.

BEARDSLEY: You can do whatever you want, said the emcee. We all have headphones. It's the students' choice, replied Zelenskyy.

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ZELENSKYY: Do you like more English or Ukrainian?

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UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: Ukrainian.

ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian?

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ZELENSKYY: Great.

BEARDSLEY: The questions from eager students came one after another.

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ZELENSKYY: (Speaking Ukrainian).

BEARDSLEY: Zelenskyy said the fight is not about territory, but about people, your house, your apartment, your dormitory. When someone takes your home, he said, someone takes your life. He told the students they may still be too young to understand, but it's important to be able to visit loved ones' graves. He switched back to English because he said he got better applause.

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UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: (Speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: A student asked about Ukraine's anti-drone technology. "Do you plan to use this to get more from negotiations with the U.S.?"

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ZELENSKYY: And I remember the - all the emotions of people and crying children.

BEARDSLEY: Zelenskyy described how Ukraine felt so alone in the beginning and what it's like to fend off drone swarms nearly every night. Ukraine was brushed off when it offered its drone technology to the Trump administration months ago. Now Middle East nations are all heading to Kyiv to obtain it. Then Zelenskyy answered her question.

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ZELENSKYY: Will we use it in our dialogue with Americans? Yes.

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BEARDSLEY: Zelenskyy was diplomatic when asked how he would work with a future European government from the far right. Ukraine will work with any elected leader, he said.

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ZELENSKYY: I'm not sure that we can manage the (inaudible) will continue.

BEARDSLEY: But he did wonder if there was any way his good friend Emmanuel could stay on after his term ends next year.

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ZELENSKYY: And Germany, I don't know.

BEARDSLEY: As for Germany - that's 2029, right? - asked Zelenskyy. That probably won't be my problem.

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ZELENSKYY: Come often into Ukraine.

BEARDSLEY: He thanked the students for their support and emotions, and told them to come often to Ukraine.

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ZELENSKYY: And I think that's enough (ph). Thank you so much.

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BEARDSLEY: Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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